Mikel Arteta Insists He Has ‘Belief and Confidence’ in Arsenal’s Premier League Title Bid After Everton Win

On December 20, Arsenal secured a 1-0 win against Everton in the Premier League, reclaiming their top spot ahead of Manchester City, who had overtaken them earlier that day with their win against West Ham. Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres ended his barren goalscoring run from the penalty spot, helping Arsenal get their two-point lead against City.

For the third time in four previous seasons, and fifth in the competition's history, Mikel Arteta's side lead the Premier League on December 25. However, they are yet to convert this lead into a title win. Following the match, manager Arteta insisted that being at the top of the league again gave him the belief and confidence to turn that advantage into a title win.

Mikel Arteta On Arsenal's Top Spot For Christmas

The manager shared that this win against Everton convinced him that this season Arsenal will be able to convert their advantage, unlike other seasons. Additionally, he praised the Gunners' consistency this season.

Mikel Arteta shared, "It gives me belief and confidence: the level of performance and the consistency of that. It is very difficult to do in this league, so it means the team is consistently there."

He further added, “We enjoy the process of winning. We will have to go to difficult places and have difficult moments. We have dealt with a lot of things already, and we are there.”

Arsenal Maintain Their Two-Point Lead