'The Seriousness Of The Situation': Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Pulls Out Of Award Ceremony Following Celebration Parade Tragedy

Arne Slot took charge of English Premier League side Liverpool at the start of the 2024-25 and had a fabulous campaign in what was his first season with the club as Liverpool went on to win the English Premier League title in dominant fashion. After EPL title was secured by Liverpool, the fans took to the streets to celebrate the massive achievement by their club. The celebrations however during the parade quickly turned grim as a driver rammed his car into the celebrating fans, landing many people in the hospital with grave injuries.

Arne Slot Backs Out Of LMA Awards Following Liverpool Tragedy

Liverpool manager Arne Slot in what is a gesture of solidarity and support to those who have been affected by the Liverpool celebration parade tragedy decided to pull out of the League Managers Association Awards ceremony. Arne Slot through the course of the 2024-25 season had won the Premier League’s Manager of the Season and League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year awards.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly but it is one that I feel is absolutely right given the seriousness of the situation. Football is and always should be a game built on rivalry, but it is also a great source of comradeship, especially at times like this. I think everyone involved in the aftermath deserves the gratitude of all of us,” said Arne Slot in a letter as he decided to sit out the LMA Awards.

Driver Detained As 65 People Injured In Liverpool Tragedy

The driver who rammed his car into the celebration parade in Liverpool is currently in police custody as he is being investigated for drunk driving, attempted murder and for driving after taking drugs. As the car crashed into the parade in Liverpool, sixty five people were injured and rushed to the hospital.