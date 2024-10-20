sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 23:49 IST, October 20th 2024

Liverpool stays ahead of Man City by beating Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was substituted after sustaining a fresh injury in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.The Brazil international hurt himself when clearing the ball in the second half at Selhurst Park and had to leave the field in the 79th minute.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Liverpool stays ahead of Man City by beating Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League
Liverpool stays ahead of Man City by beating Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:49 IST, October 20th 2024