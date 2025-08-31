Updated 31 August 2025 at 17:05 IST
Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?
Liverpool will square off against Arsenal in their upcoming match of the Premier League 2025-2026, on August 31.
Premier League 2025-2026: Liverpool will lock horns against Arsenal in the upcoming fixture of the Premier League 2025-2026, at the iconic Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, on Sunday, August 31.
The clash between the heavyweights will kick off at 9 PM IST.
Liverpool are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures. The Reds are coming into their upcoming clash after beating Newcastle United 3-2 in a dramatic fixture, helping them to maintain their perfect start to the ongoing 2025-2026 season.
Liverpool started the season with a dominating 4-2 win against Bournemouth at Anfield. The Reds hold fourth place with six points after playing two matches.
On the other hand, Arsenal too have maintained an unbeaten streak at the beginning of the 2025-2026 season. The Gunners are coming after thrashing Leeds United by 5-0. Arsenal started the season with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in their season opener.
Currently, the Gunners are facing an injury crisis at the start of the season as Bukayo Saka has been ruled out for several weeks, while Kai Havertz also underwent knee surgery. Eberechi Eze will likely be making their debut for Arsenal in their upcoming clash against Liverpool.
Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming
When will the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, August 31.
Where will the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
What time will the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match start?
The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 9 PM IST on Sunday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 9 PM IST on Sunday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription. The match will start at 9 PM IST on Sunday.
