Liverpool vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?
Liverpool will take on Burnley in their upcoming Premier League match on Saturday, January 17.
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool will lock horns with Burnley in their upcoming Premier League 2025-26 match on Saturday, January 17, at the iconic Anfield Stadium.
The match between Liverpool and Burnley will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. The two teams have played 17 games against each other, out of which Liverpool clinched 13 wins, and Burnley sealed two matches. Meanwhile, two games ended in a draw. The last time they locked horns in September 2025, Liverpool clinched a 1-0 win over Burnley.
Liverpool have clinched two matches and drawn three games in their previous five matches. The Merseyside club are coming into this match after a 4-1 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup 2025-26, on January 13. Liverpool hold the fourth place on the Premier League 2025-26 standings with 35 points from 21 matches.
On the other hand, Burnley are coming into this match after a 5-1 win over Millwall in the FA Cup 2025-26, on January 10. They conceded two defeats in their previous five matches. Burnley hold the 19th place on the Premier League 2025-26 standings with 13 points from 21 matches.
Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details
When will the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, January 17.
Where will the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
The Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
What time will the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2025-2026 match start?
The Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.