Liverpool vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Premier League Match in India?

Newcastle United will host Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League clash at St. James' Park. Newcastle played out a draw against Aston Villa in their first game, while Liverpool defeated Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield.

The reigning Premier League champions showed their fluid attacking display, but their defence will definitely raise a concern for Arne Slot. This particular match is also expected to spark major fireworks regarding the current situation of Alexander Isak. The Newcastle United striker openly advocated his desire to leave the Magpies, but Eddie Howe's side has remained firm in their stance.

With just a few days remaining in the transfer window, Isak could still leave the club, but Liverpool would have to offer a record-breaking fee in order to snatch the player from Newcastle's grasp.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League Live Streaming

