Updated 4 November 2025 at 23:31 IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
Liverpool hosts Real Madrid in UCL Matchweek 4 at Anfield. Mbappe leads in-form Madrid, while Salah and Van Dijk anchor Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold returns in a high-stakes clash of giants.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
Matchweek four of eight has set up one of the most anticipated encounters as Liverpool FC will host Real Madrid CF in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The two European giants will collide to deliver an exciting clash, and what's interesting is that both sides have had contrasting forms as of late.
Liverpool and Real Madrid are looking to secure some crucial points to keep themselves near the top of the table. Both sides have had a hit of history, and expect a thrilling clash to go down at Anfield.
Struggling Liverpool Hosts In-Form Real Madrid At Anfield For UCL
The visiting Real Madrid CF has been in scintillating form under manager Xabi Alonso. The La Liga titans have won 13 out of the 14 matches they have played across leagues and competitions.
Stars like Kylian Mbappe have delivered a starry performance, and it would help them maintain a perfect record in Europe and also push their dominance ahead.
Advertisement
Liverpool FC, on the other hand, has had a shaky start. The Premier League champions haven't found proper consistency and have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup.
The defending EPL champions received a much-needed boost after picking a 2-0 win over Aston Villa. Stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk would be key for the side when they face the La Liga titans in the UCL clash.
Advertisement
Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Reveals Retirement Timeline: 'It Will Be Tough, I Will Probably Cry'
One of the key attractions of the match would be that it would mark the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield. Now with Real Madrid, he spent a significant time at Liverpool before moving out and has won multiple titles with them.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.
Where Will The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
How To Watch The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports 2).
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 4 November 2025 at 23:31 IST