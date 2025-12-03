Liverpool vs Sunderland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?

Liverpool will seek to maintain their winning run in the Premier League when they host Sunderland at Anfield. The defending champions ended their losing run against West Ham United in the last game and will be hopeful to continue the momentum.

Mohamed Salah was dropped as Arne Slot preferred Dominik Szoboszlai on the right flank. But the Egyptian winger is likely to return ahead of his departure for the AFCON. Both Alexander Isak and Joe Gomez are also very unlikely to feature from the start as they continue to recover from injuries.

Sunderland have been the surprise package this season. They have picked up some promising results, including a win over Chelsea and an impressive 2-2 draw with league leaders Arsenal in the proceedings.

Liverpool vs Sunderland, Premier League Live Streaming Details



When will the Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Thursday, December 4.

Where will the Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

What time will the Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 1:45 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1:45 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match?