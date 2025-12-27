Liverpool vs Wolves Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?

Arne Slot during Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest game | Image: Associated Press

Liverpool will host bottom-placed Wolves in a Premier League fixture on Saturday. A win will see Arne Slot's team leapfrogging Chelsea in the points table, who will take on Aston Villa later in the top flight.

Liverpool have had a turbulent Premier League season as the defending champions have already lost six matches. Mohamed Salah ignited a huge controversy after he spoke up openly about his relationship with the manager and the club.

The Reds have not lost in their last five Premier League fixtures, and the match against Wolves would perhaps be the easiest. Wolves are yet to register a win this season and are deeply embedded in the relegation zone. The EPL side looks to be on its way to the second tier unless they miraculously recover in the second half of the season.

Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League Live Streaming Details

When will the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 27.

Where will the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

What time will the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.