Luis Suarez Issues Public Apology For Spitting On Seattle Sounders Staff After Leagues Cup Final Defeat: 'It Was A Moment Of Much Tension'

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez is separated from Seattle Sounders players and staff after the end of the Leagues Cup Final | Image: AP

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez issued a formal apology for his on-field behaviour after defeat in the Leagues Cup Final against Seattle Sounders, on September 1, at the Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

In the Leagues Cup Final, Inter Miami conceded a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders. After the summit clash ended, the Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players got into heated confrontations.

Luis Suarez Comes Under The Spotlight For Making A Mockery Of Sportsmanship

At one point, Suarez visibly spat on the Seattle Sounders coach's face while his teammates were trying to pull him away. This is not the first time that the former FC Barcelona star has come into the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Not just Suarez, but his teammate and Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets was also seen punching Sounders player Obed Vargas on the chin.

Previously, the Uruguayan international bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder during a group stage fixture in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Following the bite incident, Suarez received a four-month ban from football.

However, FIFA has not issued any warnings to Suarez for his unsportsmanlike behavior after defeat in the Leagues Cup Final.

Luis Suarez Apologizes For Spitting On Seattle Sounders Staff

Luis Suarez took to his official Instagram handle to apologize for his on-field behavior during the Final match of the Leagues Cup.

"First, I want to congratulate the Seattle Sounders for their Leagues Cup triumph. But most of all, I want to apologize for my behavior when the game ended," Suarez wrote as quoted by ESPN.

Luis Suarez issues apology for spitting on Seattle Sounders staff. Image: Instagram/@luissuarez9

The 38-year-old added that he spat on the Seattle Sounders staff's face because it was a moment of tension and frustration.

"It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended things happened that shouldn't have happened but that doesn't justify my reaction...," he added.

"I feel bad for what happened, and I didn't want to let pass the opportunity to recognize and apologize to everything that felt bad for what I did. We know there is still a lot of season left ahead and we will work together to try and get the triumphs that this club and its fans deserve. A hug to all," Suarez concluded.