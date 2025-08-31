'We Have Lot To Do': Ruben Amorim Sends Stern Message To Premier League Teams After Bruno Fernandes' Last-Minute Penalty Saves Manchester United

Manchester United have finally put an end to their winless streak and have secured their first win in the 2025/26 season of the ongoing Premier League. The Red Devils might have squeezed past Burnley, but their woes look far from over and they'll need to do something real quick to turn things around.

Manchester United are gradually earning themselves the reputation that they can't hold on to their lead and defend it. United conceded 2 goals in the game, but the last-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes helped the Red Devils secure the much-needed victory.

Ruben Amorim Reacts To Manchester United's Heist At Old Trafford

United had a very disappointing start to their Premier League 2025/26 campaign. The 'Red Devils' had a heartbreaking loss against Arsenal in their first game, and they later played a draw against Fulham at the Craven Cottage. Things became even worse for the iconic club as they had an EFL exit to League Two side Grimsby Town.

The United vs Burnley game also looked to end in a 2-2 draw till the time it entered stoppage time. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes earned a redemption for himself as he converted a penalty and sealed a victory for United in the final minutes of the game.

"It was a game we had to win and we won, but we have a lot to do. It’ll help us because we have two weeks, with a lot of opportunities. Not to get one win would be tough on the team so it’s going to be important. We press really high so we have a lot to do but we return a little bit to our level today," said the Man Utd. boss after the game.

United Enters Top 10 Of Premier League Points Table