Luka Modric Confirms Interesting Development Amid Speculations Around His Future, Ex-Los Blancos Namedrops Serie A Club Post Real Madrid Exit

Star Croatian midfielder Luka Modric had an emotional exit from Real Madrid after the end of the 2024-2025 season. Modric joined Los Blancos in 2012.

Luka Modric Left Real Madrid After 13 Seasons

As time passed, Luka Modric became a crucial part of the Real Madrid squad. The Croatian had been with the club in its ups and downs. The 39-year-old midfielder had spent 13 seasons with Real Madrid, winning as many as 28 titles with the La Liga giants, which include four La Ligas, six UEFA Champions League (UCL), five UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Rey, and others.

Luka Modric had played 591 matches with Los Blancos, scoring 43 goals.

"Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection to who is already one of the greatest legends of our club and world football," Real Madrid wrote in their statement while announcing Luka Modric's departure from the club.

Luka Modric Opens Up On His Future Amid Speculations

According to Goal.com, there have been reports that suggested that AC Milan approached the Croatian superstar and was ready to give him a one-year deal.

Ahead of Croatia's match against Czechia in the World Cup Qualification, Round 4 match, Luka Modric came to the press conference and confirmed that there have been talks from the Serie A club, AC Milan. However, the 39-year-old refused to reveal his next move.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Luka Modric said that he is now focusing on the national team and has put everything aside.

“I can’t say anything about this," he said. "There have been calls, there have been contacts, but I’ve put everything aside because I want to focus on the national team and what awaits me with Real. I haven’t made a decision yet, and I don’t know when I will make it,” Luka Modric said as quoted by Goal.com.