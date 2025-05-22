From Tottenham Hotspur to Bologna - Five Notable Football Trophy Droughts That Ended in the 2024-25 Season

They say all records are meant to be broken, but football fans will know that some waits last longer than others. This is especially true of football trophy droughts - many clubs have endured them, and breaking out of the losing habit is never an easy task.

But the 2024-25 season has been a record-breaking one in terms of trophy droughts finally coming to an end.

Here we take a look at five notable football trophy droughts that came to an end this season.

Harry Kane - 15 Years

Harry Kane is widely considered one of the best forwards to come out of England. But despite the number of goals he has scored, the one blot against him was a lack of trophies.

Having played for Tottenham at a time when the team missed out on 4 trophies did not help, but it still led to plenty of jokes - and talks of a ‘Harry Kane’ curse.

However, the curse finally ended as his current team Bayern Munich lifted the Bundesliga this season, thus ending his long wait for a title.

Tottenham Hotspur - 17 Years

As referenced earlier, Tottenham themselves were in the midst of a trophy drought that started after 2008, when they won the League Cup.

Spurs were something of a contradiction during that time - a well-run and self-sustainable club with a brand new stadium in the heart of London, but also no silverware to show for it.

That wait finally ended when they lifted the Europa League thanks to Brennan Johnson's goal. And to make things even better, they qualified for the Champions League despite being 17th in the league!

Bologna - 51 Years

Bologna's case is a curios one in Italian football - they were one of the more dominant sides in the early years of the Serie A but their last league title came in 1964 and, aside from two Coppa Italia titles in 1970 and 1974, they won nothing.

Indeed, they became relegation strugglers for most of the 21st century and even saw club ownership change hands multiple times, leading to further instability.

That is what made their Coppa Italia win in 2025 all the more sweet - it came after half a century and finally gave long-suffering fans a reason to celebrate one of Italian football's grand old clubs.

Newcastle United - 70 Years

Newcastle United are one of the most passionately supported sides in England, despite a lack of silverware in modern times - their last league title came in 1927 and before 2025, their last top-flight trophy came in 1955.

Their recent history has been turbulent and fraught with relegation battles - many of which they often ended up losing. But a recent ownership change has brought stability at St. James Park.

And under the management of Eddie Howe, they finally ended a 70-year long wait for a trophy when they beat Liverpool in the final. Many see it as the first of many titles they can potentially be competing in.

Crystal Palace - 120 Years

Imagine a club existing for over a century yet never having won a single top-flight trophy? Well, that was the story of Crystal Palace until 2025.

The club went professional in 1905 and, despite being a part of the top flight and second division for most of its history, never won a major trophy.