Luka Modric Opens Up On His Bonding With Cristiano Ronaldo, Shares Untold Stories: 'People Don’t Know It But...'
AC Milan star Luka Modric revealed some of the most unknown facts about his former Real Madrid colleague Cristiano Ronaldo
Luka Modric's long-lasting impression at Real Madrid will be hard to match. The Croatian left the Santiago Bernabeu after a 13-year reign and joined Serie A giants AC Milan on a free transfer last summer.
Luka Modric Divulges Cristiano Ronaldo Secrets
Age hasn't put a barrier on Modric's skills on the pitch. The 40-year-old has been involved in all of the Serie A matches and has been central to Max Allegri's plans. Milan finished the year in the 2nd position and have emerged as one of the title contenders this season.
Modric opened up on his bond with Cristiano Ronaldo. The two spent a prolonged spell at the club and lifted four Champions League titles together. Modric revealed that Ronaldo has different aspects to his personality that have never been highlighted.
On being asked about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he said to Corriere, “It’s a question I don’t like. They marked an era. I am more attached to Cristiano because I played with him, he was my partner at Madrid, and I assure you that he is not only a great footballer; he is an incredible person.”
“People don’t know it, but he has a huge heart, always ready to help others. And he’s a simple, normal man.”
Real Madrid Haven't Been Consistent This Season
Real Madrid finished 2nd in the La Liga table, and they haven't been consistent throughout the season. Xabi Alonso has been under the scanner for Los Blancos' erratic performances on the pitch, and they haven't really managed to replace Modric's experience in the middle of the pitch. The likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde have failed to make that kind of impact, and their struggle has been quite evident.
Despite a couple of losses, Madrid have maintained their streak in the Champions League and are in contention for a direct place in the UCL knockouts.
Published On: 31 December 2025 at 18:05 IST