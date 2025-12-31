Manchester United Boss Amorim Accused Of Setting Team ‘Backwards’ After Draw At Old Trafford

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Wolves, who had only managed 2 points in their last 19 Premier League matches and are currently at the bottom of the league.

United manager Ruben Amorim had moved away from the old back-three formation in recent weeks, which saw the Red Devils put in better performances. However, in their clash against Wolves, Ruben Amorim went back with his old setup, which cost his side three points at Old Trafford.

Following the draw, ex-Manchester United legend Gary Neville, in his podcast with Sky Sports, questioned the manager's decision to make the tactical changes against Wolves. Additionally, Neville also accused the manager of dragging the United team backwards.

Gary Neville On Amorim's Formation Change

Since the manager came to Old Trafford in late 2024, he has been called out by football pundits about his strong philosophy regarding the formation and his openness with the press. However, recently, Amorim seemed to have listened to his criticisms as he made a change to the formation. However, he soon reverted to his old ways as Manchester United drew 1-1 against Wolves.

While talking about it, Gary Neville shared, "The reason he's had to change is because the performance levels with the 3-4-3 have been so poor and the results have been appalling. The manager has to look at that and think, I got that wrong. I complicated it."

He further went on, “They've gone backwards. I'm not quite sure why they have changed. Wolves have probably been the better team. This isn't right. I've watched enough of United over the last five or six weeks to know what looks right and what isn't right.”

Manchester United Are Currently Seventh In Premier League Table