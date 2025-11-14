Luxembourg vs Germany Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match In India?

Germany and Luxembourg will lock horns in a crucial Group A clash at the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The two sides are at opposite ends of the standings, with the Germans being dominant while Luxembourg is grasping for air.

The stakes are indeed high for Germany as they battle to secure direct qualification at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Germans will aim for proper discipline and dictate the action, while Luxembourg are looking to frustrate them in the competition.

Julian Nagelsmann would see it as a challenge as they look to end the game on a high note.

Germany Faces Luxembourg In A Key World Cup Qualifier Clash

After coming off four consecutive losses, Luxembourg will be under pressure as they have struggled on the offensive and defensive ends. Their most recent outing ended up in a 0-2 loss to Slovakia, with the hosts being embarrassed at home.

Advertisement

At this stage, it is more about pride and testing themselves against an elite opposition. Luxembourg will face one of its biggest challenges yet when it faces Germany next.

Advertisement

Germany has bounced back strongly after a rare loss it suffered in its opening fixture. Julian Nagelsmann's side pushed through and secured three consecutive victories to put themselves at the top of the group standings.

With Slovakia closing in on the qualification chase, Die Mannschaft cannot afford any mistakes, as only the group winner can secure direct qualification. A win will push them ahead in terms of points and fulfil their wish to bag a direct seat in the 2026 World Cup.

Luxembourg vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Live Streaming Details

When Will The Luxembourg vs Germany FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The Luxembourg vs Germany FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Saturday, November 15.

Where Will The Luxembourg vs Germany FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The Luxembourg vs Germany FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place at Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

What Time Will The Luxembourg vs Germany FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Start?

The Luxembourg vs Germany FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Where Can You Watch The Luxembourg vs Germany FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match On Live TV?

The Luxembourg vs Germany FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Luxembourg vs Germany FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?