Published 07:04 IST, October 7th 2024

Lyon condemns fan violence at French league game

Lyon has condemned fan violence at its home game against Nantes in the French league on Sunday.Amid reports that clashes broke out at Groupama Stadium between two groups of Lyon supporters, the club said the incidents were “unworthy” of the seven-time French champion.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nantes fans burn flares
Nantes fans burn flares | Image: AP
