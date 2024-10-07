Published 07:04 IST, October 7th 2024
Lyon condemns fan violence at French league game
Lyon has condemned fan violence at its home game against Nantes in the French league on Sunday.Amid reports that clashes broke out at Groupama Stadium between two groups of Lyon supporters, the club said the incidents were “unworthy” of the seven-time French champion.
Nantes fans burn flares | Image: AP
