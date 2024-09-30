Published 06:40 IST, September 30th 2024
Madrid soccer derby interrupted after Atletico fans throw objects on the field
The city derby between host Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid was briefly interrupted on Sunday after Atletico fans threw objects onto the field. The referee stopped the Spanish league game and sent the players to the locker rooms around the 70th minute.
Associated Press Television News
Diego Simeone reacts as the play was suspended after fans threw objects on the pitch during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
