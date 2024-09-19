Published 06:44 IST, September 19th 2024

Man City and Inter Milan draw 0-0 in goal-shy Champions League. PSG scores late to beat Girona

The 0-0 draws between Manchester City and Inter Milan in their rematch of the 2023 final, after Bologna and Shakhtar Donetsk also could not find a goal, capped an untypically goal-shy evening for the Champions League on Wednesday.