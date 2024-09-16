sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:14 IST, September 16th 2024

Man City hearing is the chance to clear the club's name or taint its dominance of English soccer

The biggest challenge to Manchester City’s Premier League dominance was due to start on Monday at a hearing into a slew alleged financial breaches. On the line is City's reputation and punishment could be as extreme as expulsion from the league.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Manchester City
Manchester City fans celebrate after Manchester City’s Rodrigo scores his side’s third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham at the Etihad Stadium | Image: AP
  • 4 min read
