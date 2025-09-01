Manchester City To Rope In Star Italian Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma From PSG Post Ederson's Departure: Report

Star Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is close to signing for Premier League giants Manchester City after leaving Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) a few days back, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Media reports confirmed that City's first-choice goalkeeper Ederson is ready for an exit and will be joining Turkish football club Fenerbahçe. Reports further stated that Donnarumma will be undergoing medical tests at City on Monday, September 1.

Ederson Set To Leave City After Eight Years

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson signed for Manchester City in 2017 for £35m. and won many prestigious titles, which include six Premier Leagues, one UEFA Champions League (UCL), two FA Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Ederson played 372 matches for Manchester City and kept 168 clean sheets.

Earlier on August 13, Gianluigi Donnarumma announced that he will be leaving PSG, saying that someone from the Paris-based club has decided the Italian goalkeeper can't be a part of the squad. While leaving, the 26-year-old goalkeeper said that he was 'disappointed and disheartened' to leave PSG.

"...Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team's success. I am disappointed and disheartened," Donnarumma wrote in a statement.

"I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done. If that doesn't happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it. I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights, and of you, who made me feel at home...," he added.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's Stats With PSG