Manchester City vs Everton Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Manchester City will face Everton in the upcoming Premier League fixture 2025-2026 at the iconic Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, October 18.

The match between Manchester City and Everton is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

City and Everton have played each other 33 times. Out of which, City clinched 20 wins and Everton sealed six matches. Meanwhile, seven games ended in a draw. According to the head-to-head statistics, Manchester City will have an edge over their opponents. However, only time will tell who will clinch a win.

Manchester City hold sixth place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 13 points after playing seven matches. On the other hand, Everton stand in eighth place with 11 points after playing seven matches.

Manchester City clinched three wins in their previous five matches. The hosts are coming into this match after beating Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League.

Everton have clinched one win and two defeats in their previous five fixtures. Everton are coming into this match after sealing a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 match?