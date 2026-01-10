Manchester City vs Exeter City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup 3rd Round In India?

Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium | Image: PA via AP

On January 10, 2026, Manchester City will begin their FA Cup journey against the League One side Exeter City at the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, Manchester City will be looking forward to getting a win against Exeter City after three consecutive draws in the Premier League against Sunderland, Chelsea, and Brighton, respectively.

While on paper, this appears to be an easy match for the Manchester side, however, their sudden injury crisis and dip in performance have given the visiting side's supporters a glimmer of hope.

The upcoming fixture marks the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides, with Exeter City, managed by Gary Caldwell, being supported by a sold-out away stand with nearly 8,000 fans.

Manchester City vs Exeter City Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester City vs Exeter City FA Cup match be played?

The 3rd round of the FA Cup clash between Manchester City and Exeter City will be played on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Where will the 3rd round of the FA Cup between Manchester City and Exeter City take place?

The fixture between Manchester City and Exeter City will take place at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

When will the match between Manchester City and Exeter City start?

The match between Manchester City and Exeter City in the FA Cup will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on January 10, 2026.

Where to watch the live telecast of Manchester City vs Exeter City in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester City and Exeter City will be available on the Sony TEN 2 channel, subject to scheduling.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FA Cup fixture between Manchester City and Exeter City in India?