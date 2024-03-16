×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: How to watch the FA Cup in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United FA Cup quarterfinal game, know how to watch the match live. Here are the live streaming details.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, gives instructions to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
Manchester City, the defending FA Cup champions, will face Newcastle United in the quarterfinals. Newcastle will have to rely on guys like Isak and Gordon to exploit any openings in their defence as City's formidable assault, led by stars such as Phil Foden, Haaland, and Kevin De Bruyne, tests them. 

Both clubs are vying for a key win, with Newcastle United fighting for survival and Manchester City looking to win another cup. Given their strength on the pitch, Manchester City are a heavy favourite to win this FA Cup match comfortably, while Newcastle United may put up a fight and try to trigger an upset.

When and where will Manchester City vs Newcastle United take place?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will be on Saturday; 16 March 2024, 05:30 PM (GMT); 11:00 PM (IST) at the Etihad Stadium.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Manchester City vs Newcastle United in India?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will be telecasted in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream Manchester City vs Newcastle United in India?

You can livestream this match on Sony Liv.

How to watch the live stream of Manchester City vs Newcastle United in the UK?

 Fans in the UK can watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Where and how to watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Newcastle United in the USA?

You can watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United live on ESPN+.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Potential Line-ups

Manchester City: Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Oscar Bobb, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Braut Haaland.

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

