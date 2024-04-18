Advertisement

After a dramatic 3-3 tie in the first leg at Santiago Bernabéu, Manchester City and Real Madrid will be split one way or the other in the second leg of their fascinating quarterfinal matchup in the UEFA Champions League. A high-stakes match is anticipated because the winner will receive a ticket to the next round of the competition. The winner will play the winner of the quarterfinal match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich, who also drew their first meeting in London with a score of 2-2. Given that City and Real are two of the most powerful teams in their respective leagues, the victor of the match will be a strong favourite to win the UCL title next month at Wembley. Ahead of the match, take a look at all the live streaming details for the UCL match-up.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Semifinal Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming take place?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming kicks off on Thursday, April 18th, 2024, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming take place?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via SonyLiv. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sony Sports Network. (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3)

How to watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Telecast via Paramount+, UniMas, ViX, Univision, TUDN.com and the app. The match will kick off at 03:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 11.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+. The Live Stream of the match will be available via the Discovery+ app. The match-up will kick off at 07:00 PM GMT on Wednesday, April 11.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via Stan Sport. The match will kick off from 07:00 AM AEDT.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Potential Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Doku

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr