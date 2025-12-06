Manchester City vs Sunderland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Phil Foden celebrates with Erling Haaland after scoring his sides fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City in London | Image: AP

In matchweek 15 of the Premier League 2025-26, Manchester City will host Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium. The situation is unique for both sides, as both sides look to pick up key points in the competition.

Manchester City is in the top five in the standings, while Sunderland is right outside of it in the sixth spot. The visiting side has been shaky in terms of form, and it will be key for them to perform against City FC, the Premier League titans.

Manchester City Hosts Sunderland In A Key EPL Fixture

Manchester City will return home to the Etihad Stadium after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Fulham in the competition. Despite having some vulnerability in its defence, the team's attacking unit displayed brilliance and will be the favourites to win the upcoming match-up.

Stars like Erling Haaland and Phil Foden would be their key stars in the attacking unit. But Pep Guardiola has to make some rotations due to the injury issues the team has had in recent weeks.

Sunderland stands in the middle of the table, and its performance in the past five matches has been shaky. Tony Mowbray's side has drawn three of the last five matches. Their defensive unit has been firm, but they are lacking on the attacking end of things.

Man City have been dominant over Sunderland, winning the last five encounters against them. To close in on the title race, City needs to win and gain points. It will be a test for both sides, as Sunderland’s resilience will face City’s firepower.

Manchester City vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 06, 2025.

Where will the Manchester City vs Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday..

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match?