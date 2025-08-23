Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Erling Haaland celebrating his goal in the previous match of the Premier League 2025-2026 | Image: AP

Premier League 2025-2026: Manchester City square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming 2025-2026 Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, August 23.

The match between the two giants, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM IST.

The two teams have faced each other 36 times overall. City have clinched 20 wins, and Spurs sealed 12 victories. Meanwhile, four matches ended in a draw.

The Manchester-based club are coming into this fixture after clinching a 4-0 win over Wolves. It was Erling Haaland's brace, Tijjani Reijnders' and Rayan Cherki's lone goals that helped City thrash Wolves in their last match. After playing just one match in the 2025-2026 season of the Premier League, City hold the second place on the standings with three points.

On the other hand, Tottenham are coming to this match after beating Burnley by 3-0. It was Richarlison's brace and Brennan Johnson's lone goal that gave Spurs a great start in the 2025-2026 Premier League season. After the first win in the ongoing season of the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur hold the fourth place on the standings with three points.

