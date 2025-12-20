Updated 20 December 2025 at 19:41 IST
Manchester City vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?
Manchester City will take on West Ham United in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday, December 20.
Premier League 2025-2026: Manchester City will square off against West Ham United in their forthcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, December 20.
The match between Manchester City and West Ham United will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. The two teams have played against each other 34 times, out of which City clinched 27 times, and West Ham sealed two games. Meanwhile, five matches ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other, City clinched a 4-1 win over West Ham on January 4.
Manchester City are unbeaten in their previous five matches. The Citizens are coming into this fixture after a 2-0 win over Brentford in the EFL Cup on December 18. City hold the second place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 34 points from 16 matches.
On the other hand, West Ham United have failed to seal a single win in their previous five fixtures. West Ham are coming into this match after conceding a 2-3 defeat to Aston Villa on December 14. West Ham hold the 18th place on the Premier League 2025-2026 table with 13 points from 16 matches.
Manchester City vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details
When will the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 20.
Where will the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
The Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
What time will the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match start?
The Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.