Manchester City vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Erling Haaland in action against Bayer Leverkusen in the UCL | Image: AP

Premier League 2025-2026: Manchester City will square off against West Ham United in their forthcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, December 20.

The match between Manchester City and West Ham United will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. The two teams have played against each other 34 times, out of which City clinched 27 times, and West Ham sealed two games. Meanwhile, five matches ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other, City clinched a 4-1 win over West Ham on January 4.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their previous five matches. The Citizens are coming into this fixture after a 2-0 win over Brentford in the EFL Cup on December 18. City hold the second place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 34 points from 16 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, West Ham United have failed to seal a single win in their previous five fixtures. West Ham are coming into this match after conceding a 2-3 defeat to Aston Villa on December 14. West Ham hold the 18th place on the Premier League 2025-2026 table with 13 points from 16 matches.

Advertisement

Manchester City vs West Ham United, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 20.

Where will the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-2026 match?