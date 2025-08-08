Manchester United Youngster Alejandro Garnacho Set For Chelsea Move After Agreeing Personal Terms

It has been clear for quite some time now that rising Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho is on the outs at Premier League giants Manchester United, and it seems his next destination is likely to be fellow English top-flight side Chelsea.

According to multiple media reports, Garnacho has fully agreed personal terms with the London-based side and the only thing left to sort now is an agreement on the transfer fee between the two sides.

United head coach Ruben Amorim had reportedly told Garnacho in front of his teammates to find a new club, and it seems that is indeed going to be the case for the 20-year-old star.

Chelsea are short on left-wing options and Garnacho would plug that gap in Enzo Maresca's side, who only have Jamie Bynoe-Gittens as a pure left-wing option.

Garnacho Exit Always on The Cards?

There is a feeling that Garnacho would have been looking for a new club even if not for the falling-out with Amorim, as the Portuguese manager's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation relies on two number 10's rather than pure wide players.

Garnacho is at his best on the left of a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 when he can hug the touchline and either run on the flanks or cut in and shoot on his stronger right foot.

And given United have signed Mathues Cunha and Byran Mbuemo, two players expected to be sure shot starters in Amorim's formation, Garnacho's days looked numbered anyway.

Will Chelsea Sign Anyone Else?

The sale will likely not be the last that Enzo Maresca's side look to complete, as they are also in active negotiations for RB Leipzig playmaker Xavi Simons.

The young Dutchman has also agreed personal terms and Leipzig are working on the finer details of the deal with Chelsea.