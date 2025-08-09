Manchester United Announce Signing of Benjamin Sesko From RB Leipzig, Set To Be Unveiled At Old Trafford On Saturday

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig on Saturday. The Slovenian striker has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, the Premier League side has confirmed. United reportedly paid a hefty £74 million transfer fee to acquire the services of the 22-year-old.

Benjamin Sesko Joins Manchester United from RB Leipzig

United issued a statement. "Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Benjamin Sesko has joined the club, subject to registration.

“The Slovenia international has signed a contract until June 2030. Over the past two seasons, Sesko has scored the most goals of any player under the age of 23 in Europe’s top five leagues. The 22-year-old scored 21 goals and registered six assists for RB Leipzig during the last campaign.”

Sesko was also linked with Newcastle United who did manage to put in two offers. But United moved swiftly and wrapped up the transfer very quickly and Sesko will now have the onus to lead the Red Devils to their lost glory. It remains to be seen whether Sesko makes it in time to be match fit for the opening Premier League match against Arsenal on August 17.

As quoted by the official Manchester United website, Sesko said, “The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future. When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon."

Rasmus Hojlund's Manchester United Future Hovering Under Clouds