Manchester United vs Fiorentina Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Club Friendly Match In India?

Manchester United will take on Fiorentina in their last pre-season match at Old Trafford on Saturday at 5:15 PM IST. The Red Devils will honour David De Gea ahead of the match, and Benjamin Sesko is also expected to be unveiled in front of the Old Trafford crowd on Saturday, as per reports.

The Red Devils have been impressive in the pre-season under Ruben Amorim and the match against Fiorentina will be the last opportunity for the manager to have a look at his players ahead of their first Premier League game against Arsenal on August 17.

United already brought in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to strengthen their ranks, and Sesko will be their third signing of this summer. United have also been linked with a transfer for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, as Ruben Amorim wants to bring at least one more player to boost their midfield, as per reports.

Manchester United vs Fiorentina club friendly Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs Fiorentina club friendly Match be played?

The club friendly match between Manchester United and Fiorentina will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 5:15 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Fiorentina club friendly match be played?

The club friendly match between Manchester United and Fiorentina will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Manchester United vs Fiorentina club friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the club friendly match between Fiorentina and Manchester United.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Fiorentina club friendly match in India?