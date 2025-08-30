Manchester United Brutally Trolled By Grimsby Town With Ruben Amorim's Tactics Board Context, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Grimsby Town brutally trolled Manchester United in their recent social media post with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim's tactics board context, on Saturday, August 30.

Earlier on August 28, in the Round 2 fixture of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United conceded a humiliating defeat against Grimsby Town in a penalty shootout after the full-time score ended in 2-2. During the Carabao Cup fixture, when Manchester United was trailing by two goals against the Mariners, Ruben Amorim was seen working on the tactics board. Following this, the video went viral, and now, it has become a meme context.

Grimsby Town Troll Manchester United With Ruben Amorim's Tactics Board Context

Even Grimsby Town didn't leave a chance to use the viral Ruben Amorim's tactics board context.

While announcing Grimsby Town's Playing XI for their League Two match against Bristol Rovers, the Mariners took a dig at the Red Devils.

In the recent video, a Grimsby Town club official copied Ruben Amorim's tactics board context. The club official was seen working on the tactics board at first, following which he announced the playing eleven.

Soon after posting the video, it went viral. The video received over 3 million views within two hours of sharing it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the League Two standings, Grimsby Town hold the seventh position with 11 points. In their previous five fixtures, the Mariners clinched four wins and shared points in one.

On the other hand, Manchester United holds the ninth place on the Premier League table with four points after playing three matches in the ongoing 2025-2026 season.

Recapping Grimsby Town's Victory Over Manchester United In Carabao Cup

In the infamous Carabao Cup fixture, Grimsby Town kept a 2-0 lead till the 75th minute of the match, all thanks to Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren's early-minute goals. Later in the game, Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire's lone goals helped the Red Devils to equalize the scoreline.