Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Linked With Saudi Pro League Club As Shocking £100 Million Transfer Coup Emerges: Reports

Manchester United's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur could lead to a number of severe consequences. Bruno Fernandes' team lost a golden opportunity and will now have no European football next season.

Manchester United Manager Bruno Fernandes Linked With Al-Hilal

United's entire season came crashing down with the 1-0 defeat, and they could lose a number of their players. As per Talksport, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are interested in acquiring the service of the Manchester United skipper and are ready to fork out as much as £100 million. Ruben Amorim will have to operate under a limited budget, and he needs to sanction a number of big sales which could further boost his transfer fund.

Bruno Fernandes Has Been Manchester United's Driving Force

The Portuguese midfielder has been a rare shining light amidst a disappointing season and has unarguably been United's best player. He has been the driving force behind United's brilliant Europa League campaign and has been involved in a whopping 38 goals this campaign in all competitions.

Bruno signed a new long-term contract extending his stay at the club until 2027, and it remains to be seen how his future pans out as this upcoming summer transfer window could see a whole lot of changes in the United squad.

After the Europa League final, Bruno made his feelings clear that if the club wants to cash in, he would happily oblige the request.

As quoted by the Telegraph, he said, “I have always been honest. I've always said I will be here until the club says to me that it's time to go. If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it's what it is, and football sometimes is like this.”