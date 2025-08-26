Manchester United Exit Looms As Andre Onana Attracts Attention, Could Leave For This Premier League Side: Report

The summer transfer window has entered its business end as clubs are putting the finishing touches before the deadline day. Manchester United are expected to be involved in a number of transfers as a few players still can leave the club in the next few days.

Manchester United Goalkeeper Andre Onana Linked With A Move

Andre Onana's future has surely been a burning question. The Cameroon international was at fault behind a number of goals last season, and United finished a staggering 15th in the Premier League. As per reports, West Ham United are considering a move for the 29-year-old. Onana seems to have fallen down in the pecking order as Altay Bayindir has started both matches against Arsenal and Fulham.

Erik ten Hag brought Onana from Inter Milan two seasons ago for a whopping €50 million, and United will be looking to recoup a substantial amount of the money. Ruben Amorim's side is ready to part ways with Onana and has slapped a price tag of €35 million on the custodian.

Real Betis have also reportedly enquired about the availability of Onana. Betis have been locked in negotiations for Antony. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with something concrete to test Manchester United's resolve.

Manchester United Interested In Royal Antwerp Custodian Senne Lammens

United are negotiating a fee for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who has emerged as a priority target for the Red Devils. As per eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants have agreed personal terms with the Belgian international and a fee to the tune of £17 million is mooted. Lammens is regarded as the next big thing in the goalkeeping department and could fill the void vacated by David De Gea.