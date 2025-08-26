After Marcus Rashford, Manchester United Set to Lose Another Academy Graduate in Kobbie Mainoo This Summer - Report

The start of the 2025-26 football season for Manchester United has not been too different from the previous one, as they have failed to register a win in their first two Premier League wins of the season thus far. They lost their opening game against Arsenal 1-0 and then drew away to Fulham.

However, there are bigger issues brewing at the club - the midfield issues remain untouched and, despite adding three new forwards in Bryan Mbuemo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, they appear toothless going forward.

And now, a concerning update has emerged regarding promising young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo - he is keen to leave the club.

Why Does Kobbie Mainoo Want to Leave?

The Carrington academy graduate has long been seen as a successor to another academy star in former England and United midfielder Paul Scholes, but his lack of game time this season has left many alarmed.

Mainoo has yet to play a single minute in the Premier League and has been restricted to the bench in both of their games thus far.

There is an understanding that manager Ruben Amorim prefers other players for the two midfield positions in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, and a report in The Athletic claims this has led Mainoo to reconsider his options.

The only major issue is that most clubs are now well stocked in midfield, making a move this late in the window seem unlikely unless some club decide to take a risk.

United's Academy Exodus a Worry?

This news comes at a time when the club have already seen one of their most notable academy graduates in Marcus Rashford join La Liga giants Barcelona on loan, with an option to buy.

Another academy player in Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea, and is just waiting for club to club negotiations to get the deal over the line.

United are a club that pride themselves on promoting young players but that seems to be of little importance to Amorim, who is also struggling as results are not going his way.