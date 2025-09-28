Newcastle United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have lost their way a bit, and they need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. Arsenal will lock horns with Newcastle United in a clash which they are expected to win. Arsenal have dropped out of the Top 5, and they will want to beat Newcastle United at all costs. From five games, The Gunners have managed to acquire only 10 points.

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City during Matchweek Five. Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fifteenth place with just six points from five Premier League matches so far. Mikel Arteta has been criticized for maintaining a cautious approach against big teams in crucial clashes. "You have to dominate when you play against them. We have to be ready because they continue so rapidly, so quickly. It’s a really intense match, we will prepare for that," said Mikel Arteta ahead of the game.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming

When will the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, September 28.

ALSO READ | Arne Slot Registers Unwanted Record As Crystal Palace Tame Defending Champions Liverpool In Crucial Premier League Clash

Where will the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will be played at the St. James’ Park

What time will the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 9 PM IST

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to live stream the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?