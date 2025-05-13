Manchester United May Shun Trophy Parade in Event of UEFA Europa League Success - Here is Why

To say the 2024-25 season has been something of a mixed bag for Manchester United would be an understatement.

They spent heavily in the summer transfer market but after a string of poor results, sacked manager Erik Ten Hag and brought in Ruben Amorim has his replacement.

Given Amorim's football tactical demands vary hugely from that of Ten Hag, it has been a difficult period for United and they currently sit a lowly 16th in the Premier League table.

They could still win a trophy this season if they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final this season. However, they will reportedly be shunning a tradition if they manage to win the title.

Why No Trophy Parade?

The club will not be having an open-bus trophy parade should they win the Europa League.

Instead, the club will have a modest barbecue for staff at their training centre at Carrington if they are crowned champions, according to a report from City AM.

The reasons for this are two-fold - the club will have one final league game of the season after the final, and they will also have to fly out to East Asia for post-season friendlies.

But the other reason is down to austerity measures at the club.

Man Utd Tighten Purse Strings

Under the ownership of INEOS and Jim Ratcliffe, United have looked to cut spending wherever possible and that has led to some extreme measures in recent times.

There have been two sets of redundancies made by the ownership, leading to the loss of hundreds of jobs in the process.

ALSO READ | FC Barcelona Set to Reward Coach Hansi Flick With New Contract - Report

What's more, free meals and even coach travel for staff members to certain games have now been stopped.