Manchester United Not Planning A Move For Brighton & Hove Albion Midfielder Carlos Baleba This Summer: Reports

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season, and the onus will be on Ruben Amorim to restore the glory days in Manchester.

Manchester United To Not Pursue Carlos Baleba This Summer

United have strengthened their attack by adding Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. The Premier League giants are expected to bring in at least another midfielder and have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

But now Athletic has reported that the club is unlikely to proceed with a move for the young midfielder. As per David Ornstein's report, "Talks initially took place with Brighton via intermediaries on behalf of United, before the clubs had a direct conversation.

“Brighton made clear they do not intend to sell Baleba this summer and plan to retain him for at least another season.”

The report also stated that the Seagulls have indicated they would want a fee in the region of £115 million Chelsea splashed for Moises Caicedo and United are unwilling to spend that amount of money for the player. Agreeing on personal terms with the Cameroon international wouldn't have been a problem, and the report also stated the 21-year-old is ready to wait for the Red Devils should both clubs agree on a transfer fee on a later date.

Ruben Amorim Confirms Benjamin Sesko Available For Arsenal Game

Currently, United have Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro in the no. 6 position, and Amorim wants an upgrade to bolster his options.