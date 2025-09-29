'We Deserved Much More': Mikel Arteta Reacts After Arsenal Win Last Minute Premier League Thriller Against Newcastle United

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are starting to find some rhythm and they did a Liverpool against Newcastle United in their Matchweek six Premier League game. Arne Slot's Liverpool can be a bit worried, considering the fact that The Gunners are back at the second spot with four wins and thirteen points from the six games that they have played so far in the 2025/26 season.

Mikel Arteta was put in a spot after Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in Matchweek six, but The Gunners have now shot their detractors down.

Mikel Arteta Reacts to Arsenal's Last-Minute Heist Against Newcastle United

Arsenal dramatically turned around a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead in the second half of the game. Gabriel Magalhães' 96th-minute goal not only secured a win for The Gunners but also propelled them to the second spot of the Premier League table with much-needed three points.

The defender headed a stoppage-time corner that denied Newcastle United their solitary point. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta described it as a "statement" win as Arsenal left Newcastle United stunned.

"The way we competed, and at the end we deserved much more than what we were getting. What a moment! This is what we do. I think the team was incredible. We talked about the next level, and there are moments in the season when you have to take that level up, and today, again, we demanded that. The fact that we have very difficult fixtures in the beginning as well, puts that extra level of demands on us," said the Arsenal boss after the game.

Arsenal Eye the Number One Spot