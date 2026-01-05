Pep Guardiola Laments Manchester City’s Injury Crisis After Gvardiol, Dias Setbacks Against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola faced multiple setbacks against Chelsea on January 4, 2026. Alongside a 1-1 draw at Etihad Stadium, which could likely be a significant blow to their title race, the Manchester side also saw key players Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias getting off the field due to injuries.

Manchester City faced a managerless Chelsea after the departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day. While City got the lead against the Blues with Tijjani Reijnders' goal, Enzo Fernández's stoppage-time goal helped Chelsea get a point out of this match.

Following the match, City manager Pep Guardiola shared that he was concerned about the growing injuries to his side this deep in the season. Additionally, he also provides injury updates on center-backs Gvardiol and Ruben Dias, who had to be taken off the field due to injuries.

Pep Guardiola Rues Manchester City Injury Setbacks

The City manager provided an update on the center-backs and shared that it was likely that the duo would be sidelined for a few weeks.

Pep Guardiola shared, "It does not look good for Josko (Gvardiol) or Ruben (Dias). I think they will be on the sidelines for a few weeks. Of course, I have concerns. You saw the bench today - we had three players from the academy. Now, we will have more. But we will stay strong, and we will find a solution. The spirit is there."

Notably, another center-back, John Stones, is also currently on the sidelines due to an injury.

Manchester City's Injury Woes This Season

The Manchester side have faced several injury woes so far this season. Although the fixture against Chelsea was Rodri's first match since October 5, it is still unclear if he will feature against Brighton this Wednesday. Nico González, Rodri’s deputy, is also an injury doubt against Brighton after going off at half-time of the draw at Sunderland on New Year’s Day.