Manchester United To Unveil Benjamin Sesko On Saturday, David De Gea To Be Honoured During Pre-season Match At Old Trafford

Benjamin Sesko's transfer to Manchester United from RB Leipzig is all but done. The striker flew to Manchester on Thursday after receiving permission from his club and reportedly had his medical at the refurbished Carrington Training Ground on Friday.

When Will manchester United Unveil Benjamin Sesko?

Both clubs struck a £74 million agreement for the transfer and Sesko will be United's third signing after Ruben Amorim brought in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Matheus Cunha from Wolves this summer. Sesko was also linked with a move to Newcastle United. But the Slovenian striker reportedly preferred Manchester United and is now all set to be unveiled on Saturday at the Old Trafford as a United player as it has been learnt.

United will take on Fiorentina at the Old Trafford on Saturday in their last pre-season match before they kickoff their campaign against Arsenal in the Premier League on August 17. This will be Amorim's first full season in charge of the Red Devils and the aim will be to secure Champions League football next season.

Manchester United Confirmed David De Gea Presentation On Saturday

Manchester United will also honour David De Gea on Saturday with a presentation ceremony to honour his time at the club during their pre-season match with Fiorentina. United have confirmed the Spaniard will be honoured for his time at the club and captain Bruno Fernandes will lead the presentation. De Gea had been a loyal servant of the club having played 545 matches. He lifted five major trophies including one Premier League title and is still regarded as one of the best shot stoppers to have played in the English top flight.