Xabi Alonso Affirms Spanish Sensation Will Stay At Real Madrid Following Failed Marseille Transfer Talks: 'The Decision Is Final'

Real Madrid will take on Mallorca in their upcoming La Liga 2025-2026 match at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 31.

Los Blancos had a stunning start to the season after clinching a 1-0 win over Osasuna in their first match of the La Liga 2025-2026. It was Kylian Mbappe's lone goal that helped Real Madrid seal a win over Osasuna.

In their second match of the season, Real Madrid dominated Real Oviedo and clinched a 3-0 win. Kylian Mbappe's brace and Vinicius Junior's lone goal helped Los Blancos to clinch three points over Oviedo.

Xabi Alonso Confirms 29-Year-Old Midfielder Will Stay At Real Madrid

Before Real Madrid's match against Mallorca, head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos will be staying in Madrid for the next season.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso revealed that the 29-year-old will be staying in the club, and it doesn't change his view on him. Alonso added that the decision is final.

“I spoke to him. Nothing has changed. He's stayed here and he's just another member of the squad. I'm glad he's here. The details of what has happened are best left to him, but it looks like the decision is final. He'll continue to have the same role he was going to have. It doesn't change my view of him,” Xabi Alonso said at the pre-match press conference.

Spanish Midfielder's Stats In Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos joined Real Madrid in 2017 from Real Betis. After staying till 2019, the Spanish midfielder took a loan move to Arsenal, where he stayed till 2021. After coming back from Arsenal, Ceballos became a crucial member of the squad even though he is not a regular starter.

Ceballos played 194 matches, scoring seven goals for Los Blancos. In the previous 2024-2025 season, the 29-year-old played 41 matches for Real Madrid, making two assists. According to Goal.com, Ceballos was close to signing for his former club, Real Betis, after his transfer talks with Marseille collapsed. As per media reports, Ceballos is willing to fight for his position at Los Blancos.