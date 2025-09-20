Updated 20 September 2025 at 13:31 IST
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Here's Brief Look At The Arch Rivals' Predicted XIs And Head-To-Head Record For The Premier League Clash
Manchester United who were defeated by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are looking to register a comabeck in the ongoing 2025/26 edition of the Premier League. United host Chelsea in their next Premier League game
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Arch-rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are all set to lock horns with each other during Matchweek 5 of ongoing Premier League 2025/26. Both United and Chelsea are coming into this game after losing their previous games. Chelsea were recently defeated by Bayern Munich in their Champions League game, whereas United lost the 'Manchester Derby' to City by 3-0. As far as the standings of Premier League 2025/26 go, Chelsea are currently on the fifth spot, whereas Manchester United are on the fourteenth spot.
Ruben Amorim currently might be facing the heat currently as far as his stint as the Manchester United manager goes. If numbers are to be believed as an important metric, United, under Ruben Amorim, have accumulated just 31 points from 31 games and no ever-present Premier League team has registered such horrid numbers. The United vs Chelsea game will give both the teams to rise in the Premier League 2025/26 points table.
If Chelsea defeat United, they will end up going to the second spot in the Premier League standings with 11 points. Manchester United on the other hand have a chance of entering into the top 10. If the Red Devils defeat Chelsea, they will enter the top 10 with seven points against their name. United will host Chelsea at the Old Trafford and they will look forward to gain some advantage from the home support. Here's a look at the head-to-head records and predicted XIs for the Manchester United vs Chelsea game.
ALSO READ | Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The Red Devils Clash With The Blues In Crucial Premier League Clash
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Head-To-Head Records
- Total matches played: 77
- Matches won by Manchester United: 22
- Matches won by Chelsea: 25
- Total draws: 30
ALSO READ | Premier League Matchweek 5: Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures, Live Streaming Details And The Marquee Manchester United vs Chelsea Clash
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Predicted XIs
- Manchester United: Senne Lammens (GK), Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Šeško.
- Chelsea: Alexis Sánchez (GK), Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella, Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Estêvão, Cole Palmer, Pedro.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 20 September 2025 at 13:31 IST