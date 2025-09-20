Manchester United vs Chelsea: Here's Brief Look At The Arch Rivals' Predicted XIs And Head-To-Head Record For The Premier League Clash

Arch-rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are all set to lock horns with each other during Matchweek 5 of ongoing Premier League 2025/26. Both United and Chelsea are coming into this game after losing their previous games. Chelsea were recently defeated by Bayern Munich in their Champions League game, whereas United lost the 'Manchester Derby' to City by 3-0. As far as the standings of Premier League 2025/26 go, Chelsea are currently on the fifth spot, whereas Manchester United are on the fourteenth spot.

Ruben Amorim currently might be facing the heat currently as far as his stint as the Manchester United manager goes. If numbers are to be believed as an important metric, United, under Ruben Amorim, have accumulated just 31 points from 31 games and no ever-present Premier League team has registered such horrid numbers. The United vs Chelsea game will give both the teams to rise in the Premier League 2025/26 points table.

If Chelsea defeat United, they will end up going to the second spot in the Premier League standings with 11 points. Manchester United on the other hand have a chance of entering into the top 10. If the Red Devils defeat Chelsea, they will enter the top 10 with seven points against their name. United will host Chelsea at the Old Trafford and they will look forward to gain some advantage from the home support. Here's a look at the head-to-head records and predicted XIs for the Manchester United vs Chelsea game.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Head-To-Head Records

Total matches played: 77

77 Matches won by Manchester United: 22

22 Matches won by Chelsea: 25

25 Total draws: 30

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Predicted XIs