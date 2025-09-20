Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The Red Devils Clash With The Blues In Crucial Premier League Clash

With the UEFA Champions League going on, the stage is set for arch-rivals Manchester United and Chelsea to clash with each other in Matchweek Five of the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Premier League. While Chelsea have won two out of their first four games, things have been tough for Ruben Amorim's Manchester United who have won just one match from their last four 2025-26 Premier League.

If Chelsea win, they can go to their second spot with 11 points to their name and if United end up winning, they can storm into the top 10 and can replace Manchester City who are currently on the eighth spot. United have had a horrid start to their Premier League campaign and their 3-0 loss to City in the Manchester Derby has done them no good either. The 'Red Devils' have broken the bank to secure the services of various impact players, but the team hasn't been able to produce satisfactory results so far.

The Blues, aka Chelsea, will arrive at the Old Trafford Stadium after a UEFA Champions League loss against Bayern Munich. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said that the rest of his squad will be assessed given a short turnaround time between their Champions League and Premier League clash. The Blues looked to acquire three crucial points in their previous clash against Brentford, but that clash ended in a 2-2 draw.

Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, September 20.

Where will the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will take place at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester

What time will the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 Match start?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match will start at 10 PM IST on Saturday, September 20.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Match?