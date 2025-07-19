Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-season Match In India?

Manchester United will kick off their pre-season with a fixture against Leeds United at the Friends Arena, Stockholm, on Saturday. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. Ruben Amorin took over the charge from Erik ten Hag in the middle of the season after the latter was relieved of his duties. United have secured the service of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, while the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Brentford for the transfer of Bryan Mbeumo, as per reports.

On the other hand, Leeds secured a promotion to the Premier League and will seek to stay in the top flight for at least one more season. They came to the top flight in 2020 but related to the Championship in 2023. Daniel Frake's side won the Championship title last season and will be hope to replicate their magic this season.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Pre-season Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs Leeds United pre-season match be played?

The pre-season match between Manchester United and Leeds United will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where will the Manchester United vs Leeds United pre-season match be played?

The pre-season match between Manchester United and Leeds United will take place at Friends Arena, Stockholm.

Where to watch the live telecast of the pre-season match between Manchester United and Leeds United in India?

The live telecast of the pre-season match between Manchester United and Leeds United won't be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the pre-season match between Manchester United and Leeds United in India?