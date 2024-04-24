Manchester United players react during a penalty shootout at the end of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium | Image: AP

After coming off a narrow win over second-tier Coventry at the FA Cup semifinal, Manchester United returns to Premier League action at the Old Trafford and will play host to Sheffield United. Erik ten Hag's troops will aim to right the wrongs which they did during their FA Cup showdown and aim to emerge as the dominant troop. Onn the other hand, Sheffield is suffering the relegation scare and will look to pull off an upset over an EPL giant who have been misfiring a lot lately. Ahead of the action, take a look at all the live streaming details here.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming, Premier League Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming take place?

Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming kicks off on Thursday, April 25th, 2024, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming take place?

The Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming will take place at the Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports Select 1)

How to watch the Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming via Peacock. The match will kick off at April 24th 03:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, April 11.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK cannot watch the Manchester United vs. Sheffield United because It was not chosen for TV coverage at first, and it was scheduled for the local broadcast on Saturday at 3:00 PM, which means that it is still part of the traditional blackout. The match will kick off at April 24th, from 08:00 PM BST.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The match will kick off at April 24th from 05:00 AM AEST.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Potential Manchester United XI

Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Potential Sheffield United XI

Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, McAtee, Arblaster, Osborn; Brereton Diaz, Archer