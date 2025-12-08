Manchester United vs Wolves Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Manchester United will have the chance to reduce the gap with the top four when they take on Wolves in the Premier League. United conceded a last-minute goal against West Ham United and squandered a lead as they played out a 1-1 draw.

Ruben Amorim's side has already lost momentum in the Premier League title race, but a spot in the top four is very much feasible. They cannot afford to lose any more ground as a return to the Champions League is seen as the priority target for the Red Devils.

On the other side, Wolves are struggling at the bottom of the EPL table and need a miraculous run of results to get their season back on track. They are yet to win a game this season, and United will definitely fancy their chances this time around.

Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Monday, December 9.

Where will the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Molineux.

What time will the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match?