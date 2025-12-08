'We Can't Play': Jurrien Timber Reveals Reason Behind Arsenal's Recent Stuttering Form In Premier League

Arsenal recently suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park, reducing their lead at the top of the Premier League by two points. They were seven points clear at the top, but a tricky run of form saw this lead being reduced.

A decline in their performance in the League was evident, as they secured only two wins in their last five Premier League outings, having been held to draws by Sunderland and Chelsea.

Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber, in a recent interview, revealed the primary reason for the drop in their form. The player reasoned that the ongoing injury woes the club is currently facing with key players like Saliba and Gabriel are out because of the same.

Jurrien Timber On Arsenal's Injury Woes

Speaking after their defeat to Aston Villa, the defender commented that the injuries had a huge impact on the overall team performance. He also noted that this was something that every club goes through, and thus, they would have to manage these injuries and win more games if they wish to win the Premier League title.

Jurrien Timber revealed, "Yes, it is [a disruption]. I think we have a great squad. I think players that come in always do really good, but obviously it's not always easy. We can't play every week with the same players, and if players go out again, it's tough. But I think it's also part of... it happens within the season."

He further added, "I think it happens at every club. With us, it's the same, and we just have to manage that with and win our games."

Arsenal Have Several Players On The Sidelines

The Gunners currently have key defenders like Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Cristhian Mosquera ruled out after they picked up an injury. Meanwhile, forward Kai Havertz has missed more than half of the campaign. Additionally, the North London side also saw Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Jesus out on the treatment table at various times this season.