Manolo Marquez Makes Comeback At FC Goa As Head Coach After Troubling Stint With Indian Football Team

Spanish manager Manolo Marquez returned to his former club FC Goa as the head coach after a disappointing spell with the Indian National Football Team.

Ahead of the 2025-2026 season, FC Goa took to their official social media handle to announce the return of Manolo Marquez.

"No one forgets the Don and the Don never forgets home. Welcome Back Boss," FC Goa wrote on X while sharing a heartwarming tribute video to Manolo Marquez.

FC Goa released a statement and confirmed that Manolo Marquez has signed a deal and will continue to be the head coach of the Goa-based franchise for the 2025-2026 season.

"FC Goa is delighted to announce that Manolo Márquez has signed on to continue as Head Coach of the club for the 2025-26 season. After leading the Gaurs through two successful campaigns, the Spanish tactician will remain at the helm for a third season, reaffirming the club’s commitment to consistency, ambition, and growth," FC stated in a statement.

Manolo Marquez ‘Satisfied’ To Join FC Goa

While speaking on his return to his former club, Manolo Marquez said that he is satisfied to continue with the franchise for the third season.

“I am very satisfied to join FC Goa for a third season. I was very happy during the previous two seasons, where the team showed consistent improvement each year. The level of organisation that the club operates with is not commonly observed in Indian club football, making FC Goa a very special club,” Manolo Marquez said.

Manolo Marquez's first assignment after returning to FC Goa will be to lead the franchise in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League 2, where they will be facing the Omani club, Al-Seeb Club, on August 13th, at the Fatorda Stadium.

Manolo Marquez Joined The Indian Football Team In June 2024

Earlier in June 2024, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) named Manolo Marquez as the new head coach of the Indian Football Team. However, the Spaniard had a disastrous stint with the Blue Tigers, leading them in only eight matches, in which his side clinched just one win.