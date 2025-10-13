Marcus Rashford Aims Subtle Dig At Manchester United After FC Barcelona Resurgence: 'I Have Been In An Inconsistent Environment For A Long Time'

Marcus Rashford's resurgence has helped him to gain a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad. Rashford joined FC Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United and has been in stellar form.

Marcus Rashford Imed A Subtle Dig At Manchester United

The 27 year old has already found the net three times and provided another five assists in 10 matches in all competitions this season. Rashford was deemed surplus to Ruben Amorim's plans and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

United overhauled their squad with the additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko and there wouldn't have been much for Rashford to do his magic on the field.

Ahead of England's FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Latvia, Rashford aimed a subtle dig at Manchester United.

During an interaction with ITV, he said, “For sure, consistency is a massive part of it. I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent. But I completely agree, I think consistency is what I need to bring into my game and I am looking to do that.”

New Owners For Manchester United In Offing?

Thomas Zilliacus, a Finnish businessman, expressed his desire to purchase Manchester United. In an interview with the Manchester Evening News, he recently stated that he intends to approach investors in an attempt to purchase the club from the Glazer family. When the Glazers asked interested parties to either purchase a minority stake in the club or take over the club, Zilliacus was one of the bidders.